Credit Suisse Group Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $116.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.31.
General Electric stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.
