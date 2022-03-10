Credit Suisse Group Raises Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $14.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTLR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 100,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

