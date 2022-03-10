Cream (CRM) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $10,667.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,342.62 or 0.99819812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00252529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00137356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.30 or 0.00262088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00031763 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.