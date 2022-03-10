CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.

OTCMKTS PMTS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,309. The company has a market cap of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,219.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

