Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.13 and last traded at C$9.87. Approximately 113,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 75,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.