Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $16.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 11,744 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Couchbase by 17,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Couchbase by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Couchbase by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

