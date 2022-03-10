Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason Sells 10,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

