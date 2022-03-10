Cormark Weighs in on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

ARR traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, hitting C$13.75. 10,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,532. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.57 million and a PE ratio of -79.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.18. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

