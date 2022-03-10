CorionX (CORX) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $180,044.84 and $100,203.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00103527 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,975,147 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

