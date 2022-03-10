Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.