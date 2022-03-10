ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $3.18. ContraFect shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 61,258 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.57.
About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
