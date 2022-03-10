Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) EVP Michael T. Lavin Sells 7,475 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 104,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,353. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,247,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

