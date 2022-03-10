Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.82.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.11. 20,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,772. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.