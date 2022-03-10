Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $8,347,919.16 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00.

CFLT stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 3,576,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,126. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

