Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $350.50

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350.50 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 360.50 ($4.72), with a volume of 118135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50 ($4.83).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.39) to GBX 615 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £594.26 million and a PE ratio of -18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -0.94%.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($130,277.78). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,846.96).

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

