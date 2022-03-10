Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.77

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.77 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 401,359 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.66. The company has a market cap of £44.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06.
About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)
Featured Articles
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.