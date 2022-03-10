Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.77

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.77 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 401,359 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.66. The company has a market cap of £44.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06.

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

