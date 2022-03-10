Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

