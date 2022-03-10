Comparing Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) and CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) and Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Novus Capital Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CAE and Novus Capital Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 3.58 -$35.77 million $0.28 91.00 Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novus Capital Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CAE and Novus Capital Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 1 6 0 2.63 Novus Capital Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $41.71, indicating a potential upside of 63.71%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Novus Capital Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Novus Capital Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.23% 6.49% 2.64% Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CAE beats Novus Capital Co. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Novus Capital Co. II (Get Rating)

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

