Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

