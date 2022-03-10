Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amedisys by 60.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 22.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

