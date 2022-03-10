Comerica Bank Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

