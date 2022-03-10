Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.86. 27,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,212. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.