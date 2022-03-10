CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.