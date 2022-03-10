CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 870 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

