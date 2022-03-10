Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 97,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $147.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

