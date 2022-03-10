Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLAR. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $837.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clarus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

