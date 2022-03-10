Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 308,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

