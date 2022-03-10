City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIO. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

