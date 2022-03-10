Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Lessened by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,557,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

