CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $25.51 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.33.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
