CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $25.51 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

