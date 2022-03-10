Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Ciena stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.