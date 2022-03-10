Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) versus DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Head-To-Head Contrast

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and Cielo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00

DHI Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.60%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Cielo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Cielo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $119.90 million 2.37 -$29.74 million ($0.64) -8.89 Cielo $2.17 billion 0.60 $179.87 million $0.07 6.86

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -23.63% 1.28% 0.69% Cielo 8.26% 7.44% 1.07%

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. Through the firm’s marketplaces, technology professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice, and personalized insights to best manage their careers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Cielo (Get Rating)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

