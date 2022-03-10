CIBC Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$26.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MI.UN. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.28.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.39. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$19.80 and a 1 year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.