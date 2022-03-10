Christopher Clason Sells 10,000 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

