Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

CHRYY stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Chorus has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Chorus (Get Rating)

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

