Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
CHRYY stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Chorus has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
