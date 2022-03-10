China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

