CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 104,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.64. 602,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,209,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $243.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $199.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.