CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 80 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.95. 3,957,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,245. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.