CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 521 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

