CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.46. 5,146,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

