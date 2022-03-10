CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 762,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

