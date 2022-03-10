CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,634,000 after buying an additional 49,033 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,298,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,865,359. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

