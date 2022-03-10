Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $183.00. The company traded as high as $174.75 and last traded at $173.04. 599,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,498,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

