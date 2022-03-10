Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT Raised to $52.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

CQP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of CQP opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after purchasing an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

