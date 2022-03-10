Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 427.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $131.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.96.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
