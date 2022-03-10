Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 427.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $131.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

