ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

