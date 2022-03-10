Charles Kissner Sells 40,000 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 22,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.69 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

