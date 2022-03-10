ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $23.41

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $24.57. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 15,177 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 2.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

