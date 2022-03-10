Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,267,000 after acquiring an additional 671,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,403,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

