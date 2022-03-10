Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 6,565 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 163,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 681.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.